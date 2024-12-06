Midnight in Morris has shops open all night long on Friday

The Morris Retail Association is hosting its annual Midnight in Morris event, where shops will stay open from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday all throughout downtown Morris.

Shop under the holiday lights downtown, shop at local small businesses and find holiday deals, meals, drinks and other late-night fun.

Shops open include Trio, Clayton’s Rail, Just Kidding Around, Verbena, The Paper Co., The Thoughtful Spot, Brianna Lynn’s Boutique, Studio Ferro, Montage Wine Bar, Oleanders, Whimsy, Rosie’s Apple Butter and Shugie’s, Pout Boutique, Gigi’s and more.