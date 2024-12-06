December 06, 2024
Midnight in Morris has shops open all night long on Friday

By Michael Urbanec

Downtown Morris (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Retail Association is hosting its annual Midnight in Morris event, where shops will stay open from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday all throughout downtown Morris.

Shop under the holiday lights downtown, shop at local small businesses and find holiday deals, meals, drinks and other late-night fun.

Shops open include Trio, Clayton’s Rail, Just Kidding Around, Verbena, The Paper Co., The Thoughtful Spot, Brianna Lynn’s Boutique, Studio Ferro, Montage Wine Bar, Oleanders, Whimsy, Rosie’s Apple Butter and Shugie’s, Pout Boutique, Gigi’s and more.

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News