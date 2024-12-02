Grundy Bank employees recognized by Illinois Bankers Association

Ashley Speed (left) accepts her Women on the Rise Award at the Women in Banking Conference. (Photo provided by Grundy Bank)

The Illinois Bankers Association recognized Grundy Bank Vice President Ashley Speed and Marking and Sales Director Christine Mendez for their contributions and dedication to excellence in the banking industry.

“These women have each demonstrated outstanding leadership and career development,” reads a Friday news release. “They have made notable contributions to their organizations and communities, leaving a lasting impact on their colleagues. Their influence and achievements continue to inspire those around them.”

Speed was honored with the Illinois Bankers Association’s Women on the Rise award at the Women in Banking Conference in Springfield in October.

Grundy Bank Vice President Ashley Speed. (Photo provided by Grundy Bank)

“This recognition is a testament to her extraordinary journey from part-time teller to the respected position of Vice President,” reads the news release.

Speed was recognized for her professional achievements, commitment to community service, advocacy, and local initiatives. She has balanced professional growth with personal commitments, showing off her time management skills.

Mendez was honored for her contributions to the industry and her commitment to community excellence.

“Mendez’s passion is evident in her active participation, representing Grundy Bank at various community events and volunteer activities,” reads the news release. “Her dedication continues to make a positive impact both professionally and locally.”

Grundy Bank said in a statement that it’s thrilled to offer a heartfelt congratulations to both Speed and Mendez on the awards, and that the recognitions are a testament to their hard work, dedication and outstanding achievements.