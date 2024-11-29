Grundy, La Salle County coroners investigating crash that killed Pontiac men north of Ransom

John Callahan, the Grundy County Coroner, said Friday morning that his office and the office of La Salle County Coroner Rich Ploch are investigating a crash on Illinois Route 170 at N. 19th Road, or Richards Road, that killed Daniel W. Wilson, 57, Pontiac, and his son, Drew, 24.

Callahan’s news release said their vehicle was traveling northbound on Route 170 when a westbound vehicle struck theirs as it entered the roadway. Both vehicles crossed the intersection and came to a rest in the intersection’s northwest corner.

Daniel and Drew were transported to Morris Hospital, where they were pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

The crash remains under investigation by both Ploch’s and Callahan’s offices.