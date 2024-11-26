Six Grundy County student’s essays selected as winners to donate money to local causes

(From left) Kash P., Julia B., Clare W., Adeline K., Avery P. and Lillian M., the winners of the Community Foundation of Grundy County's annual essay contest. (Michael Urbanec)

The Community Foundation of Grundy County announced the winners of its annual essay contest on Monday, giving six students the chance to donate to causes they care about in their own name.

The students were Clare W. from Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Elementary, Kash P. from Morris Elementary, Julia B., Avery P. and Adeline K. from Immaculate Conception School and Lillian M. from Morris Community High School.

Clare made a $1,000 donation to Just Animals in Mazon, while Kash made a $500 donation to Disabled American Veterans. Julia received $1,000 to donate to Guardian Angel Community Services, while Avery received $500 to donate to Grundy County Animal Control. Adeline donated $250 to We Care of Grundy County along with Lillian M. who donated $1,000 to We Care.

The contest winners also each received a $50 Grundy County Chamber of Commerce gift certificate that can be used at any store that is part of the Chamber.

Morris Community High School Superintendent Craig Ortiz thanked everyone for participating.

“Not everyone takes the initiative to participate with something like this, and it’s a wonderful thing that provides a wonderful contribution,” Ortiz said.

All third through 12th grade students were invited to write an essay.