Upcoming events at the Morris Area Public Library: Nov. 18-23

Here are the upcoming events at the Morris Area Public Library the week of Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 23.

Children ages birth to pre-school can head to the library at 10 a.m. Wednesday or at 1 p.m. Thursday for children’s storytime, where they’ll get to hear stories and sing songs. The library is also hosting a pre-school craft time at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, and Lapsit Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Lapsit Storytime is a great time to bond with little kids learning how to read.

Children grades kindergarten through fifth grade can discover “Hilde Cracks the Case: Hero Dog!” by Hilde Lysiak with other readers at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Kids aged 11 through 18 will get their own book launch party at 6 p.m. Thursday as they read “The Mona Lisa Vanishes”.

The library will have home bound services by appointment on Tuesday, for those who need more personalized service at the library and Night Night Storytime will return between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Homeschool groups can meet up at 10 a.m. Monday.

For adults, the library is hosting crafting sessions from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday. There is also a book club at 3 p.m. Monday, where they read the “Cold Cases” by Simone St. James. The Caregiver Educational series on Stress-Busting continues at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and people can learn to ditch spice packets and make them from scratch at 6 p.m. Tuesday for Library Fare.

The library is also hosting Bingocize at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday for senior citizens.