Morris Hospital receives "A" grade for patient safety

Morris Hospital is one of 32 in Illinois to receive an “A” on the fall 2024 Leapfrog Hospital Safety grade that was released Friday, Nov. 15, a national distinction that recognizes a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent nonprofit watchdog that assigns letter grades to hospitals based on 30 performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems the hospitals have in place to prevent them. Grades are updated in the fall and spring, and are peer-reviewed, transparent and open to the public.

The data used to calculate the grade covers a time period from July 2020 to June 2024. Of the 110 hspitals in Illinois, 29% received an “A.”

Morris Hospital Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nurse Executive Kimberly Landers said Morris Hospital’s A grade was well earned, as the hospital measures quality and safety every day and issues monthly report cards within the organization as a way to continually monitor quality of care.

“Delivering quality, safe care to patients requires a commitment from everyone in the organization, from the direct care providers and support staff, to Administration and the Board,” Landers said. “Every day, our team is focused on reducing infection rates, having checks in place to prevent mistakes, and ensuring we have strong lines of communication between staff, patients and families. We encourage our staff to report safety issues so we can fix processes and procedures before they reach a patient. This is how we protect patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. We’re extremely proud of our entire team for their commitment to keeping patiens safe from preventable harm and medical errors.”

To see the full grade details, visit https://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/.