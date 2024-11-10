Grundy County community gathering funds to aid Tabler family after tragic fire

The Tabler family home in the 1900 block of Crystal Lane burned on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. This is a photo of the aftermath on Monday afternoon. (Michael Urbanec)

People from around Grundy County are working to provide donations for the family of Bill and Alex Tabler, who died in a fire the morning of Nov. 3.

Kelly Nicolosi, a cousin of the Tablers, started a GoFundMe at gofund.me/5936ac4b because she was feeling helpless, and she said she’s awed by the kind support the community has provided. The Diamond, Coal City and Morris area has raised more than $75,000.

“I think it’s just that small-town feel,” Nicolosi said. “I did not expect this kind of support. I started with the hope to get a couple thousand dollars to help with funeral costs, expenses and things like that.”

There also is money being raised through local businesses: Culver’s is hosting a fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at its 1919 N. Division St. location, where 25% of the total sales will go to help the Tablers. Additionally, Babe’s Tap in Coal City held a fundraiser of its own Tuesday. It will continue donating 25% of all food and soda sales every Tuesday for the next seven weeks.

Nicolosi said Betty Tabler and Dan Tabler, who survived the fire, still are in the hospital with a long road ahead of them, but they’re making steps in the right direction and recovering from their injuries.

“Our family, the Tablers, has been here since 1833,” Nicolosi said. “My grandma was a Tabler. It’s just incredible to see everyone come together, and there’s no place I would rather raise my family. It’s amazing to see everybody come together and support them.”

The Morris Fire Station, both at 2301 Ashton Road and at 200 Armstrong St., is accepting donations of gas gift cards, food gift cards and Visa gift cards, along with donations of size XL women’s clothing, women’s size 9 shoes, men’s size XXL clothing and size 13 or 14 shoes.

Anyone wishing to donate directly also can do so through GoFundMe at gofund.me/5936ac4b.