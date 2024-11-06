November 05, 2024
Unofficial results show Grundy County Board retains incumbents, add one new member

By Michael Urbanec
The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris.

The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Board’s makeup could largely stay the same, as the unofficial election results show Jerald White and Nathanael Greene will be elected to retain their seats in District 1 and James Riley, Caleb Counterman and Harold Vota were voted to retain their seats in District 3.

White and Greene are joined in District 1 by Matt Cosenza, leaving Caroline Cummings on the outside in a race that had voters selecting three candidates out of a four candidate pool.

Left out in District 3 is Jim Giaudrone, who was defeated by Riley, Counterman and Vota.

The Grundy County Board’s second district was also up for election, though Deb Warning, Eric Rasmusson and Joe Schiavone ran unopposed from any fourth candidate.

Unofficial results showed White led the District 1 race with 4,739 votes, and Cosenza received 4,610. Greene rounded out the field with 4,406 votes, and Cummings received 3,699. In District 3, Riley received 5,348 votes while Counterman received 4,730 and Vota received 4,440. Giaudrone received 3,053.

