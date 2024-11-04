Coal City Unit 1 Board appoints Jeff Emerson to fill vacancy

The Coal City Community Unit 1 School District Board of Education voted to appoint Jeff Emerson to fill the vacancy left by Mary Gill, who passed away in August.

Emerson served on the board from 2009 to 2020, and represented the district on various committees during his tenure. He will fill the vacancy through the April 2025 election.

“Having previously served on the Board of Education, Jeff understands the policies and procedures of the Board and District,” said Superintendent Christopher Spencer.

Emerson will be seated at the meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 6, serving out the final six months of Gill’s term.

“Board members were pleased to see the level of interest community members have expressed in serving on the Board of Education,” Spencer said. “Following significant discussion, the Board determined at this time it was in the best interest of the district to have someone join them who is experienced and is able to get an immediate start.”