2 die in Grundy County house fire

Two died in a house fire in Diamond early Sunday morning.

One of the deceased was found in an upstairs bedroom. The other was taken to Morris Hospital and did not survive, according to a news release from Grundy County Coroner John Callahan.

Both individuals were members of the same family, the release said.

The first 911 call on the fire was received at 5:55 a.m.

Callahan’s office said it was notified at 6:45 a.m. “of an individual being found in an upstairs bedroom. Another individual was transported to Morris Hospital where he did not survive his injuries.”

The Coal City Fire Department along with several other agencies responded to the fire.

Callahan said he is investigating the fire and will release information as it develops.

