Liberty Street will be closed for Nov. 29 Home for the Holidays parade

A float makes the turn down Liberty Street during the Morris Home for the Holidays parade. (SARAH PETERSON)

The City of Morris announced that Liberty Street will be closed from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the Home for the Holidays parade at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29.

The holiday celebration will have dozens of entries with lighted floats, holiday themes, community groups, and popular children’s characters, according to a Tuesday news release.

The parade’s route will begin at Washington and Franklin Streets before turning north on Liberty Street, ending at Chapin Park for the annual lighting ceremony.

“We appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation during this wonderful holiday event,” said Police Chief Alicia Steffes. “With the larger crowds year after year, we have to make sure that all the attendees and participants are safe, and nobody gets hurt along the route.”

Steffes said that many parade entries have voiced concerns the last couple of years.

“We have had several of our parade entries tell us that it is very crowded and challenging to navigate the parade route with the people and cars parked along Liberty Street,” Steffes said.

The City of Morris hosts Home for the Holidays from Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 1, and activities include the lighted parade, house walk for charity, downtown window walk, carriage rides, a visit with Santa Claus and his reindeer, the Festival of Trees, and many more. For more information, visit morrisil.org/home-for-the-holidays/.