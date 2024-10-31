Seattle Sutton Healthy Eating opens in Morris

The Grundy County Chamber held a ribbon cutting ceremony Oct.17 with the City of Morris for the new Seattle Sutton Healthy Eating of Morris distribution center inside the Morris Business & Technology Center. (Photo provided by Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Morris welcomed Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating of Morris with a ribbon cutting Thursday, Oct. 17.

“At Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating, we specialize in providing fresh, balanced, and portion-controlled meal plans designed to support healthy lifestyles,” said Manager Miranda Reinhardt in a Wednesday news release. “Our meals are crafted by registered dietitians to ensure they are nutritionally balanced and cater to various dietary needs.”

Founded in 1985 by Seattle Sutton, an RN from Marseilles, the company has 60 employees at its Ottawa production facility and 38 distributor locations throughout Chicagoland. The Morris location is inside the Morris Business & Technology Center at 1802 N. Division St., Suite 100 in Morris.

It is open from 2-6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays in Morris for food pickup, but customers can call anytime at 815-324-0926.

“We are excited to expand our presence with a new distributor location in Morris, making it easier for residents to access convenient and nutritious meal options,” Reinhardt said. “Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating has been committed to helping people lead healthier lives for almost 40 years and we are proud to continue this tradition in Morris.”

The meals are prepared fresh, never frozen, and delivered to the customer’s door or available for pickup. Personalized support from their team of registered dietitians is also available.

Seattle Sutton has a goal to expand its reach so more communities can benefit from their healthy solutions. New menu items are also coming soon.

“It is so exciting to have such a widely recognized company like Seattle Sutton servicing our community of Morris,” said Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen. “The convenience of healthy eating Seattle Sutton offers gives even the busiest person healthy options for themselves and their families.”

For more information on Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating of Morris call 815-324-0926 or visit seattlesutton.com.

For more information on the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.