Coal City United Methodists Church to host Trivia Afternoon on Nov. 3

Coal City United Methodist Church will host Trivia Afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City.

For a registration fee of $160 per table of eight, attendees will be able to partake in multiple rounds of trivia, food, beverages and a chance of winning a prize. Spectators are welcome for $5 admission at the door as space allows.

Participants are encouraged to dress in costume and/or have a team theme. The best costume or theme will win a prize. Doors for the event will open at noon with trivia beginning at 1 p.m.

Proceeds from this event will be used to fund the church’s Youth Mission Trip planned for July 2025. The deadline for registration is Oct. 31.