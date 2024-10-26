Downtown Morris fills with kids for the annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat

Apple Butter and Shugie's hands out candy to football player Xander and Anthony, dressed as Spider-man. (Michael Urbanec)

Morris-area kids and parents showed off their creativity Thursday night with all sorts of different costumes as they walked store to store for the annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat.

The evening began with the Lions Club annual costume contest at the Grundy County Courthouse before the kids headed north and west toward the many downtown businesses.

Anyone in the Halloween spirit has plenty to do around Morris this upcoming weekend: Boo Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. Downtown with games, haunted alleyways, in-store attractions and more. There will even be a chance to learn about Grundy County’s own real monster, the Tully Monster.