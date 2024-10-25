AppleJax Creations Coffee & Cafe makes delicious move to new Morris site

Known for his homemade food and baked goods is chef-owner Kyle Borchers, whose AppleJax Creations Coffee & Cafe opened in its own new space in September at 312 Liberty St. in Morris, featuring breakfast, lunch and specialty coffee and tea drinks. (Photo provided by Kyle Borchers)

Now calling its own two-story space home in downtown Morris, AppleJax Creations Coffee & Cafe has expanded to serve both breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant launched in early September at 312 Liberty St. in the site of the former Alpine Coffee Bar.

Proprietor and chef Kyle Borchers of Morris is known for his homemade foods and baked goods. Coffee is still king, with six baristas creating their java artistry, but now the inviting space is complemented by Borchers’ signature menu items.

“It’s an exciting time for us right now. We are honored and grateful to be part of the downtown Morris community – it’s a vibrant and strong downtown.” — Megan Borchers, AppleJax Creations Coffee & Cafe

Coffee beans are sourced from Starved Rock Coffee Company in Utica, a small-batch roaster.

“So, it’s very fresh,” Borchers said, highlighting a wide array of classic specialty coffee drinks, as well as holiday-themed flights and adventurous flavors. “Our featured coffee now is iced coffee chocolate cherry that kind of goes Halloweeny – a little red and black. We also do a candy corn-flavored frappe.”

“It’s an exciting time for us right now,” said his wife, Megan Borchers, who assists weekends and evenings. “We are honored and grateful to be part of the downtown Morris community – it’s a vibrant and strong downtown. So many local faces coming to support … our local community – supporting a local vendor.”

AppleJax is named for the couple’s children, Abby and Jaxon.

The cafe serves a limited menu of breakfast items, including avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches, pastries, muffins and bagels. Borchers makes many of the pastries, including his popular chocolate croissants, lemon blueberry cake and scones in rotating flavors like white chocolate raspberry.

“I’m now doing a breakfast burrito made from scratch; lunches consist of a few sandwiches, salads and soup,” he said.

Specials vary, with most of the recipes created by Borchers.

“The top-selling sandwich right now is my turkey bacon avocado,” he said.

Sourdough bread is topped with mashed avocado, fresh turkey, tomato, lettuce, provolone cheese, bacon and honey mustard.

“My top-selling salad is apple cranberry walnut salad with homemade apple vinaigrette dressing,” Borchers said. “My top soup choice is the tomato bisque; [it’s part of a] grilled cheese sandwich combo. People seem to be all over that one.”

The full menu usually is available all day, with the exception of the soup, which is prepared a little later in the morning and served beginning around 10 or 11 a.m. The soup offerings rotate, with everything from chicken noodle to chili.

A focal point of the restaurant is the handsome granite bar, converted to coffee and tea by Alpine in a makeover from the previous sports bar, The Sandlot.

Seating consists of a mixture of tables, along with a few couches with coffee tables for a relaxed lounge vibe, Borchers said. In nice weather, a large garage door opens onto Liberty Street.

The main floor seats about 40, with an upstairs space that can accommodate 50 to 60 people. It is used for overflow seating or can be rented for birthdays, showers, corporate events or other occasions.

AppleJax also offers box lunches, perfect for corporations or schools, Megan Borchers said, adding, “He does a fantastic job with taking the pressure off feeding a large group of people.”

He also will take the stress out of Thanksgiving desserts by accepting advance orders for pies as well as cookies. AppleJax offers a catering menu, ranging from box lunches to full trays of hot or cold food options.

It’s been an interesting odyssey for Borchers, who started in the retail world, ventured into fine woodworking and then explored his passion for baking and cooking, melding his penchants for handcrafted creations.

The couple have relished the positive feedback for AppleJax.

“It’s so wonderful to hear … there’s no higher compliment,” Megan Borchers said.

To learn more, call 815-705-0010 or visit facebook.com/applejaxwoodcreations.