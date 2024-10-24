Dwight man completes naval flight school

Dwight native Scott A. “Bubba” Schultz completed US Naval Flight School and received his wings of gold Friday, Oct. 11, 2023, in a ceremony at NAS Corpus Christi. (Photo provided by Scott Schultz)

Schultz began the Naval Flight School’s maritime pipeline’s three phases in January 2023 before completing the Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation in Pensacola, Florida, Primary Flight Training at NAS Whiting Field in Milton, Florida, and Multi-Engine Advanced Flight Training at NAS Corpus Christi.

Schultz was commissioned into the US Navy in May 2022 upon graduating from George Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He and his wife, Kirsten, will relocate to Jacksonville, Florida, as he prepares to fly the P-8A Poseidon.