The Workforce Center of Will County will hold the Ability Career Fair from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Minooka Village Hall, 121 McEvilly Road.

The Ability Career Fair is intended to empower individuals with disabilities by granting them access to employment opportunities. For more information, contact John Hall at john.hall@willcountyillinois.com.