Community spirit to infuse Witches Night Out in Morris

Imaginatively costumed participants take part in last fall's Witches Night Out in downtown Morris. Growing in popularity, the free event returns from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and will include a costume contest. (Photo provided by Julie Wilkinson)

A creative outlet for Halloween fans awaits at the free Witches Night Out in downtown Morris, returning from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. A costume contest will be part of the festivities for the second time, with Mayor Chris Brown serving as one of the judges.

“Last year was very, very successful – pretty much everybody was in costume,” said Jane Kerr, who chairs the event presented by the Morris Retail Association.

It’s not necessary to wear a costume, but it would be “spooktaular if you do,” Kerr said. “It does not have to be just the ladies [who attend], the whole family can come out.”

Kerr is an owner of Apple Butter and Shugie’s, one of seven shops helping present Witches Night Out. Exploring the downtown shops will be part of the evening’s fun, and the many association businesses will be designated by balloons in colors of lime green, orange, black and white.

Wearing a costume while shopping and going to different bars for cocktails and food are among the highlights, Kerr said of the event, which is in its fourth year.

The shopping starts at 4 p.m., continuing until 9 p.m., and the costume contest begins at 8 p.m. inside The Fraternal Order of Eagles hall at 120 Liberty St. at Washington Street, where free registration kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

The Eagles will offer food and drink for purchase, featuring chili upstairs and a fish fry downstairs, with full bars on both floors. Also part of Witches Night Out will be a dessert food truck serving bundt cake.

Costumed revelers will be judged in five best-of categories: witch, hat, broom, non-witch and group, requiring three or more people. First- through third-place, Halloween-themed prizes will be awarded to the winners selected by a quartet of judges including the Morris mayor. Spectators are welcome to watch the competition, Kerr said.

A winner in last fall's Witches Night Out costume contest poses with Morris Mayor Chris Brown, who will be one of the judges when the event returns Friday, Oct. 25, in downtown Morris. (Photo provided by Julie Wilkinson)

“Hopefully, everybody comes out and has a great time,” she said. “Last year was surprisingly huge – we ‘re expecting this year to be too.”

The other businesses helping present Witches Night Out are Oleanders Boutique, Whimsy Morris, Just Kidding Around, The Thoughtful Spot, Gigi’s and Verbena.

The pleasures of Halloween continue the next day with Boo Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

“It’s a family event in which we have props throughout the town to take pictures [at, and] play spooky games in our alleys, which we have closed off,” Kerr said of the event, also presented by the Morris Retail Association.

The holidays are approaching fast, and Julie Wilkinson, business development director for Morris, said she’s busy planning the city’s Home for the Holidays celebration unfolding Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, but, right now, all the focus is on this month’s lineup of Halloween festivities.