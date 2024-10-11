Minooka senior named Rotary Club Student of the Month for October

Minooka Community High School senior Taylor Rodriguez has been named the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club Student of the Month for October. (Graphic provided by Minooka Community High School)

Rodriguez maintains a 4.44 grade-point-average on a 4.0 scale and has been on the honor roll every semester at Minooka. She was named a Student of the Term, earned National Hispanic Recognition Program from the College Board and was an Exelon STEM Academy attendee. She plays on the golf and lacrosse teams and has been a four-year member of the Technology Student Association, where she serves as the club president.

Rodriguez has worked at the Plainfield Park District for two years teaching swim lessons, working the front desk and volunteering for many park district events. She also volunteers at church and assists with children’s liturgy and a young girls’ group. She will also lead a STEM camp in the winter for kids in grades K-5.

She plans on attending a four-year university after graduation. She is still deciding which school, but will study Biomedical Engineering with hopes of becoming a Pediatric Prosthetic and Orthotic Specialist.