Pesciolino Osteria restaurant in Channahon reels in expanded culinary catch

Pesciolino Osteria in Channahon boasts a new look, menu and website in honor of its recent anniversary. (Photo provided by Pesciolino Osteria)

Autumn brings a bright burst of new flavors to the recently remodeled Pesciolino Osteria in Channahon, a mouthful of a name that means “little fish tavern.” A signature specialty is in-season fish and seafood.

The husband-and-wife team of John Mathias and Maura Kenny-Mathias just celebrated the seventh anniversary of the restaurant by expanding its culinary reach to not only embrace the Italian palate, but also the best of the coastal Mediterranean world from Malta and Turkey to Greece and Sardinia.

“When we originally opened, we were trying to make it a little upscale casual,” said Kenny-Mathias, describing it as a destination for approachable Italian dining. “We didn’t want to be the checkered tablecloth [place, but] a little bit cooler than that … people could go and feel that they were at home.”

Pesciolino Osteria in Channahon has expanded its culinary reach to not only embrace Italian cuisine, but also the best of the coastal Mediterranean world. (Photo provided by Pesciolino Osteria)

The remodeling includes a repainted exterior and the addition of a three-seasons, all-weather patio that accommodates up to 25 patrons and doubles as a private event space. The aesthetics are completed by a new fence.

In addition to seafood, Pesciolino Osteria also highlights bone-in rib-eye, filet mignon, lamb and pork.

“We typically change our menu in the fall and the spring to incorporate more seasonal flavors to keep the menu ever-evolving,” Kenny-Mathias said.

Some things that aren’t changing are the handmade pastas and made-in-house desserts, including the recent addition of a sweet and tangy cheesecake prepared with fresh lemons.

“We try to do everything from scratch with our chefs, [and] make everybody’s dinner to order,” she said, noting that she and her husband, each with extensive experience in the restaurant world, make a good team. “He’s back of the house and involved in the recipes with the chefs and developing flavors; I’m front of the house and the service aspect.”

The restaurant’s Facebook page highlights some of the new menu additions. Among them are Blue Crab & Mussels Capellini with jumbo lump crab, fresh black mussels and pancetta; Aragosta Arrosto, starring a 9-ounce lobster roasted with basil-mint pesto, garlic, lemon, butter, heirloom tomatoes and baby spinach; Risotto Pescatore, prepared with diver sea scallops, calamari and shrimp; Pollo Marsala e Gnocchi; Braciola di Maiale Arrosto, a boneless pork chop served with garlic, rosemary, roasted red beets, baby carrots and lemon, topped with a natural pan jus and served over garlic smashed potatoes; and Polipetti Affogati, offering octopus slow braised with a medley of tomatoes, celery, carrots, garlic, peppers and white wine, then topped with fennel, lemon and fresh herbs, served over creamy polenta.

And although gluten-free pasta is not an option, ample gluten-free choices are offered.

“It’s going over very well,” Kenny-Mathias said. “People seem to like the new offerings as well as … old favorites … still on the menu. … We feel so blessed to be in the community of Channahon. People have supported and loved us. We couldn’t do it without our great customer base.”

What do the couple relish about being restaurateurs?

“You get to enjoy special occasions with people … year after year, birthdays, holidays,” Kenny-Mathias said. “It’s an honor to be witness to that – to see [young] kids come in [who] now are in high school, getting married or graduating college.”

The restaurant is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 25445 Pheasant Lane, Channahon. To learn more, visit www.pesciolinoosteria.com or call 815-635-8257. Every Wednesday, it offers half-price bottles of wine to patrons dining in with the purchase of dinner entrees.

The couple also operates The Beach House restaurant in Ottawa; next door to it, they this month are opening Sweet Bean Gelato & Pastry, featuring artisan gelato and Intelligentsia Coffee as part of the menu.