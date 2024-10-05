Morris Theatre Guild presents Star on the Door starting Friday

Matt Pasternak, playing Thomas sits on a couch on stage while performing. (Photo provided by the Morris Theatre Guild)

The Morris Theatre Guild is performing Star on the Door by playwriter Leo Sears at 7:30 p.m. the weekend of Friday, Oct. 11 and the weekend of Friday, Oct. 18.

The Sunday shows will take place at 2:30 p.m.

Sears will be at the Saturday, Oct. 12 show and will host a Q&A after the performance.

The play features cinema legend Doreen Lewis, played by Susan Graham, nervously making her Broadway debut with her admirer Paul Burnside, played by James Welch. Lewis receives a phone call before the performance, discovering that she’s pregnant leading to a series of silly events and a loony resolution.

Those interested in tickets should visit https://morristheatreguild.org/ or call 815-942-1966.