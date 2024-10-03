Morris approves $227,000 bid for improved signage along Route 47

The Morris City Council approved a $227,667.99 bid to Parvin Clauss Sign Co. during its meeting Tuesday that will place wayfinding signage along Illinois Route 47 advertising the city’s historic downtown.

Mayor Chris Brown said the funding for this project comes from a grant from State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris. He said the signs will point out where specific things are in the city from the main road, like Canal Port Plaza, parks, and parts of the downtown, so people aren’t just driving by and missing out.

“It’s pretty exciting and it’ll be cool,” Brown said. “The downtown businesses have been talking about this for a long time.”

Brown said many people who travel Route 47 every day don’t even know Morris has a downtown, so these signs will point those looking to explore in the right direction.

Included in the bid were three minor monument signs, 11 directional signs, and a digital monument sign on the south side of town.