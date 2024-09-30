September 30, 2024
Deer may have caused Grundy County fatal motorcycle crash

By Felix Sarver
Grundy County Sheriff's Department vehicles in Morris.

An elderly Morris man died after losing control of his motorcycle when he possibly came in contact with a deer in Grundy County.

The single-vehicle crash occurred about 10:30 a.m. Monday on McArdle Road in an area that is west of Carbon Hill and northwest of Coal City.

Thomas Malone, 69, was traveling east on McArdle Road, about half a mile east of Jugtown Road, when he lost control of his motorcycle, according to a statement from Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s Office.

“It appears a deer may have come in contact with the motorcycle, causing Mr. Malone to lose control of the motorcycle,” according to the coroner’s office.

Malone was pronounced dead at 10:55 a.m. on Monday.

The crash is under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley’s Department.

Felix Sarver covers crime and courts for The Herald-News