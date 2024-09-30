Deer may have caused Grundy County fatal motorcycle crash

An elderly Morris man died after losing control of his motorcycle when he possibly came in contact with a deer in Grundy County.

The single-vehicle crash occurred about 10:30 a.m. Monday on McArdle Road in an area that is west of Carbon Hill and northwest of Coal City.

Thomas Malone, 69, was traveling east on McArdle Road, about half a mile east of Jugtown Road, when he lost control of his motorcycle, according to a statement from Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s Office.

“It appears a deer may have come in contact with the motorcycle, causing Mr. Malone to lose control of the motorcycle,” according to the coroner’s office.

Malone was pronounced dead at 10:55 a.m. on Monday.

The crash is under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley’s Department.