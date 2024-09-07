11th annual Operation Firm Handshake picnic returns to Coal City on Saturday

Operation Firm Handshake’s 11th annual veterans’ picnic returns to Coal City from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coal City Area Club Pavilion, 1500 N. Broadway St.

The event is free for all veterans and their families, and includes a pig roast and refreshments. Attendees are asked to bring their appetite and a lawn chair. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, entertainment, a bean bag tournament, and many displays.

Organizer Max Valdez said this year’s event will highlight women in the military, and allow them to share their experiences, what it was like serving their country and what their life outlook is. He said there will also be a flyover, and the Abraham Lincoln Cemetery Honor Guard will post the colors.

“Just come and relax, and enjoy the brotherhood,” Valdez said. “You know, it’s the friendship of veterans. Once you’re in, you’re in the family. That’s the kind of atmosphere we try to promote.”

The picnic is made possible entirely by donations. For information on donating, visit https://operationfirmhandshake.org/.