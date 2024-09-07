September 07, 2024
11th annual Operation Firm Handshake picnic returns to Coal City on Saturday

By Michael Urbanec
Operation Firm Handshake Organizers Max Valdez, Val Singleton, Fred Gaddis, Mary Gaddis, Scotty Sines, Cheri Tilley, & Geno Strickland. (Photo provided by Matt Fritz)

Operation Firm Handshake’s 11th annual veterans’ picnic returns to Coal City from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coal City Area Club Pavilion, 1500 N. Broadway St.

The event is free for all veterans and their families, and includes a pig roast and refreshments. Attendees are asked to bring their appetite and a lawn chair. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, entertainment, a bean bag tournament, and many displays.

Organizer Max Valdez said this year’s event will highlight women in the military, and allow them to share their experiences, what it was like serving their country and what their life outlook is. He said there will also be a flyover, and the Abraham Lincoln Cemetery Honor Guard will post the colors.

“Just come and relax, and enjoy the brotherhood,” Valdez said. “You know, it’s the friendship of veterans. Once you’re in, you’re in the family. That’s the kind of atmosphere we try to promote.”

The picnic is made possible entirely by donations. For information on donating, visit https://operationfirmhandshake.org/.

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News