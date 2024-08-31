Morris Beer Festival returns Saturday, Sept. 7 in Goold Park

This year’s Morris Beer Festival returns with an Oktoberfest theme, running from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 in Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave. in Morris.

Over 40 craft breweries will be represented at this year’s festival, with a special German brewery tent, food vendors serving German style food, live music, themed games and competitions for prizes.

The Fraternal Orders of Eagles and No Reservations LTD will be providing the German food while Mike and Joe perform the live music.

Contests include a stein hoisting contest where contestants stand on the grassy area in front of the stage holding a one-liter stein full of water, to avoid wasting beer, with their arms outstretched and parallel to the ground without bending their elbow. Whoever holds the stein out the longest will be declared the winner.

There will also be a yodeling contest, a costume contest for the person wearing the best traditional Bavarian outfit.

To purchase a ticket, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/morris-beer-fest-2024-tickets-937091865997.