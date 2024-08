The Grundy County Historical Society Museum is located along the I&M Canal on Illinois Avenue in Morris. The museum will use a TIF donation from the city on safety and security upgrades. (Shaw Media)

The Wendy’s at 1926 N Division St. in Morris has donated nearly $2,000 to the Grundy County Historical Society in 2024 thanks to fundraising nights that take place the first Friday of every month.

Ken Willis, Grundy County Historical Society Board Director, said the restaurant donates 30% of its sales for the entire day the first Friday of each month.

Willis said he appreciates the donations from Wendy’s and its manager, Megan Knight.