Liberty Arts Festival celebrates its 10th annual event this Saturday

The Pizzaz Dancers from Donna Mueller's School of Dance perform during the 2023 Liberty Arts Festival in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

An annual late summer event that shines a spotlight on Grundy County’s rich arts scene is returning this weekend in Morris with several new features — and notable milestones.

The 10th annual Liberty Arts Festival is slated for this Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., along Liberty Street.

Julie Wilkinson, business development director with the city of Morris, is one of multiple people planning for the event, which has stayed close to its core mission, but has evolved within the past decade.

“Our goal is always to make it a family-friendly festival and to offer everything free,” Wilkinson said. “That way, people can come out, enjoy themselves and be exposed to the arts in whatever capacity they are interested in.”

Participation in this year’s festival has reached a unique milestone, Wilkinson said. Artists will be showcasing their works in a variety of mediums, including pottery, watercolors, woodworking, photography and floral.

Minooka-based wood-carving artist Bud Hessling creates artwork during the 2023 Liberty Arts Festival. (Michael Urbanec)

“This time, we’ve got 56 artists from the Midwest that will be coming to set up on the courthouse lawn. That’s a record number for us,” Wilkinson said. “I really think it’s going to be something for everybody. Many of them will be demonstrating that day, which is another neat component.”

Creator’s Village, the area within the festival geared specifically toward children, is returning this year with several notable highlights and activities that are free to all youngsters.

“This year, we have 10 different organizations or businesses that are going to be offering something for kids that is art-related,” Wilkinson said.

The Morris Library, for instance, will have a finger paint art activity for kids, as well as an opportunity to tie-die a T-shirt with the festival’s logo on it for a memorable keepsake. Other businesses and organizations will give children an opportunity to partake in rock painting and face painting.

Clay and pottery wheel demonstrations are another new feature this year, thanks to a partnership between the festival and Ottawa-based Grateful Clay.

“In the past, people have said, ‘Gosh, I would love to be able to see some pottery creations,’ or, ‘I would love to be able to get my hands dirty on a pottery wheel,’” Wilkinson said. “While we have some very talented artists who come in and sell their finished pieces on that day, we didn’t have a way to bring that creation aspect to the event.”

Visitors also will have a unique opportunity to have a glimpse of historic works from the renowned artists Salvador Dali and Marc Chagall. About 10 pieces will be on display.

“We had a local person who offered to loan us this rare art,” Wilkinson said. That will be on display at the Morris Library. It will only be visible during the Liberty Arts Festival.”

Another notable milestone

While the festival itself is celebrating a notable milestone, one of the locally based participating organizations has reached its own anniversary this year.

The Morris Watercolor Guild, which is now 51 members strong, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. The guild will have an art show and live demonstrations at the festival. The group also is sponsoring a special exhibit by local award-winning artist Laurel Lake McGuire.

Patt Neff, the guild’s secretary, recently reflected on the group’s origins and its growth over the past two decades.

The hallway outside the fellowship hall at First United Methodist Church at 118 Jackson St. in Morris is full of paintings from the Morris Watercolor Guild. (Michael Urbanec)

“It started as a small group and, over time, members got their friends to join,” Neff said. “I do think one of the reasons people join is the camaraderie.”

The group has long adhered to an open door, all-are-welcome mantra. As the group has grown, participants have hailed from Morris and beyond.

“One thing we want to emphasize is it doesn’t matter what your skill level is,” Neff said. “Watercolor is difficult – but it’s also relaxing and a lot of fun.”