Skate park at West Side Park nears completion as construction continues

The new skate park at West Side Park has the concrete poured and features installed. (Michael Urbanec)

The skate park at West Side Park in Morris is nearing completion and workers have begun building the new baseball fields.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown said the hope is things continue going well so workers can plant grass seed in the fall.

The baseball fields at West Side Park are undergoing new construction. (Michael Urbanec)

The park should be ready by spring as long as the weather continues to cooperate with construction.

Morris was awarded a $600,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant back in March 2023 for the upgrades, which will total around $1.2 million with the city’s matching of grant funds.

West Side Park will feature an additional ball diamond, pickleball courts, new playground equipment, bean bag courts, and a picnic pavilion.

For more information, visit morrisil.org/parks-recreation or call Community Affairs director Stan Knudson at 815-585-7441.