Missouri man dies in industrial accident in Morris

The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

Steven W. Hurst, 33, of Trenton, Mo., died Monday while loading a dump truck onto a transport trailer at Ritchie Bros. at 2400 Richie Rd., Morris.

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan is investigating the industrial accident.

Callahan said in a Monday news release that there was no one with Hurst at the time in the incident, so it’s unclear what happened.

“It appears Mr. Hurst became entrapped between the trailer and the truck being loaded,” Callahan’s statement reads. “He was freed by an employee of Ritchie Brothers and transported to Morris Hospital by EMS.”

Hurst worked for a transportation company in Tennessee.

The incident remains under investigation by the Grundy County Coroner’s Office and OSHA.