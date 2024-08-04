Community Pulse: Veterans Dog Park opens in Downtown Minooka

If you have visited downtown Minooka recently, you may have noticed a brand-new extension to Veterans Park. The Village’s first off-leash dog park contains plenty of space for dogs and their owners to roam and enjoy, while simultaneously honoring the United States’ Armed Forces. The gorgeous hardscape and landscaping appeal to park-goers as well as pedestrians and drivers passing by. Located at the northeast corner of Wabena Avenue and Wapella Street, Veterans Dog Park is the latest instance in which the Village of Minooka has expanded its greenspace in the downtown area.

Mr. Larry Simotes and his family generously donated the park to the Village of Minooka. In addition, many of the building materials used in the park’s construction were donated by local business owners and residents, making the project a truly community-wide effort. A ribbon cutting took place on Saturday May 25 with special guest Duane Stevenson. Mr. Stevenson, a 100-year-old veteran who served as a Combat Engineer in World War II from 1943-1946, was honored as part of the opening ceremony.

When asked why a veterans dog park, Mr. Simotes commented how he has always supported dog shelters, and having a degree in history, he has a profound respect for our veterans. It was not until he wrote two books, the first about his father, a Marine during the Korean War, and the second a story of WWII Veteran George Bigelow, who was on the sinking of the Leopoldville on December 24, 1944, that he truly realized how special our soldiers and Veterans are. And so, the idea of Veterans Dog Park began.

Constructing Veterans Dog Park brought joy to Mr. Simotes, who said, “I was blessed by God to have met so many Patriots who came forward to assist in the building of one of the most special places for our Veterans and residents to enjoy.” The Village of Minooka encourages all residents to come and enjoy the park and kindly asks visitors to follow the park’s rules posted on the front gate. Thank you to Mr. Larry Simotes, his family, and all those who made this special and meaningful park possible.

Downtown Dining

Just kitty-corner from Veterans Dog Park, downtown Minooka hosts three terrific and unique casual dining restaurants, all located on one block.

Cookie’s Restaurant

Cookie’s Restaurant, a family-owned Minooka favorite, is located at 103 West Mondamin Street. The Norton family has sustained their thriving business for over 42 years. Cookie’s extensive menu has many options from salads and sandwiches, to fried chicken and ribs, to delicious steaks and seafood. They also offer daily specials and a variety of fresh homemade soups. Come enjoy a bite to eat at the bar or sit down for a relaxing meal in their cozy and rustic dining room. Keep them in mind for your next special event for catering services as well. They cannot wait for you

to become part of their family! Cookie’s opens at 4 p.m. daily. For reservations and catering, contact (815) 467-6667, and check out their menu at Cookiesrestaurant.com.

Minooka Basement Bar & Grill

Minooka Basement Bar & Grill is a family-owned and operated restaurant located in downtown Minooka at 109 West Mondamin Street. Joaquin Castro, the owner, currently has 23 employees and has worked in banquets and events for over 20 years. He is determined to make his restaurant and banquet space a staple in the Minooka community. The “Basement” offers an array of dishes, ranging from burgers and wings to crowd favorites, such as steak bites, pot roast, and mile high meatloaf. The banquet hall can accommodate up to 80 guests, making it a great space for small events and gatherings. Hours are Tuesday-Thursday 4-9 p.m., Friday 4-10 p.m., Saturday 12-10 p.m., and Sunday 12-8 p.m. For more information, visit www.minookabasementbar.com or call (815) 290-5055.

Rooted

Rooted opened in late December and is a farm to table restaurant featuring Midwestern American cuisine. Located at 125 West Mondamin Street in one of Minooka’s most beautiful historic buildings, the restaurant offers a full-service bar with an emphasis on wine, bourbon, and craft cocktails. The food and beverage menus change seasonally, and Rooted prides itself on supporting local meat and produce purveyors. All the pasta, bread, sauces, and syrups are made in house. Rooted is owned by Chef Eddie Duracka and Brenda Keener, both of whom have been residents for many years and have roots in Minooka, which reach back for generations. Rooted also hosts special events, such as wine and bourbon tastings, live music 2-3 times a month, and private parties. Hours are Wednesday and Thursday 4-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4–10 p.m., and Sunday Brunch 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Outdoor dining options were recently added, and reservations are encouraged but not required. Eddie and Brenda are excited to bring a new dining experience to their hometown. Visit their website https://rootedminooka.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @rootedminooka.