Community Pulse: United Way of Grundy County raffles off freezer to benefit Dolly Parton Imagination Library

This year’s United Way of Grundy County annual dinner fundraising event will include a unique raffle. Thanks to the generosity of Rolando’s Furniture & Appliances and several other contributors, we are holding a raffle where one lucky person will win a brand-new 7.0 cubic foot chest freezer filled with items and certificates to help fill the freezer. The value of the freezer and its contents total over $700.

The funds raised from the freezer raffle will support the United Way of Grundy County’s Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a monthly book program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income. This program aims to increase literacy skills, encourage school readiness, and engage children in one of the most fundamental skills necessary to succeed in life – Reading!

Currently there are 600 children under the age of 5 enrolled in this program in Grundy County. The presence of books in the home helps support a child’s academic, social, and emotional development.

The goal is to increase registrations so that even more children in our community have an opportunity to thrive and gain a love of reading.

Although there is no cost to the family for their child to be enrolled, as the Grundy County Affiliate, our United Way is funding this program. We cannot do this without the generosity of our donors. This freezer raffle is just one way that we look to help keep this program going and growing.

The drawing for the freezer raffle will be held at the upcoming dinner fundraising event which will take place on September 11, 2024. Since the winner does not need to be present, anyone can purchase a ticket for a chance to win. The freezer raffle tickets are just $20 each and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased securely online at https://uwgrundy.org/events/freezer-raffle/.

Interested in attending the dinner fundraising event? This year’s event has a TV Sitcom theme; encouraging attendees to dress like their favorite TV sitcom characters. The evening will include dinner, a silent auction, and several different raffles. For details about the event and to make a reservation to attend, visit https://uwgrundy.org/events/.

This annual fundraising event benefits more than 50 vital programs and services provided by our local not-for-profit Community Partner Agencies that our United Way funds through our annual Community Investment Grant. United Way of Grundy County funds a variety of local human service programs for the health, education and financial stability that assist Grundy County residents in need. These programs include basic human needs, education, health, crisis intervention, domestic violence mental health, homelessness, transportation and disaster relief for youth, families, low-income individuals, persons with disabilities, seniors and veterans.

The United Way of Grundy County has been providing support in the community since 1946 and positively impacts the lives of others in Grundy County, helping to make it a great place to live and work.

For more information about the United Way of Grundy County or If you are interested in purchasing a freezer raffle ticket, attending the dinner fundraising event, donating a silent auction item, or being a sponsor, contact us at info@uwgrundy.org or call us at (815) 942-4430.