July 18, 2024
Shaw Local
July’s Morris Cruise Night raises over $7,000 for Grundy County Heroes and Helpers

By Michael Urbanec
A crowd of people looks at the cars as they wander down Liberty Street during Morris Cruise Night. (Michael Urbanec)

A crowd of people looks at the cars as they wander down Liberty Street during Morris Cruise Night. (Michael Urbanec)

July’s Morris Cruise Night raised $7,190 for Grundy County Heroes and Helpers thanks to $10,380 raised off the 50/50 raffle.

Linda L. won half of the money, but donated $2,000 of her winnings back to Heroes and Helpers.

The July show had 523 vehicle entries and thousands in the downtown. The Beneficiary Choice award winner was a 1969 Chevy Camaro owned by Randy K. and the Celebrity’s Choice was a 1939 Ford Roadster owned by George L.

The next Morris Cruise Night is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. The beneficiary will be Fallen Outdoors, a non-profit organization, according to its website, is “dedicated to empowering veterans by connecting them to the therapeutic benefits of the great outdoors.”

Morris
Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News