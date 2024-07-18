July’s Morris Cruise Night raises over $7,000 for Grundy County Heroes and Helpers

A crowd of people looks at the cars as they wander down Liberty Street during Morris Cruise Night. (Michael Urbanec)

July’s Morris Cruise Night raised $7,190 for Grundy County Heroes and Helpers thanks to $10,380 raised off the 50/50 raffle.

Linda L. won half of the money, but donated $2,000 of her winnings back to Heroes and Helpers.

The July show had 523 vehicle entries and thousands in the downtown. The Beneficiary Choice award winner was a 1969 Chevy Camaro owned by Randy K. and the Celebrity’s Choice was a 1939 Ford Roadster owned by George L.

The next Morris Cruise Night is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. The beneficiary will be Fallen Outdoors, a non-profit organization, according to its website, is “dedicated to empowering veterans by connecting them to the therapeutic benefits of the great outdoors.”