Minooka Village Board discusses building a new wastewater treatment plant

The Minooka Village Trustees met Wednesday night for the July Committee of the Whole meeting. (Bryce Parker)

The Minooka Village Board discussed the village’s need for a wastewater treatment plant during its meeting Wednesday, since the current plant is at about 33% capacity.

The plant is expected to last until around 2040.

The Village Board examined the differences between a standalone and joint plant, and discussed the drawbacks of running a joint plant with another community. Five of the seven board members said they are in favor of a standalone plant.

“I don’t know why we’re talking about a joint because it doesn’t make any sense,” said Terry Houchens. “Channahon wants control of that joint, right? So we’re supplying 70% of it. And they’re supplying 30% and they’re going to control it. So what I’m saying is they get to dictate prices to us and everything else. The answer is it makes no sense to me. So let’s just go standalone. Let’s call it a day and let’s move on. And let’s start buying land.”

City Administrator Dan Duffy said the trustees will need to decide on a location with 10 or more acres of land. One location mentioned was along Brisbin Road to the west side of town, and where the plant goes will impact whether the flow goes toward Channahon to the east or Morris.

The planning phase will begin after a site is found, followed by other phases once the plan is in place.