West Side Park construction running on time

Work on West Side Park is running smoothly, Alderman Sarah Mettille said at the Morris City Council meeting Monday night. Pictured here is the baseball field and dugouts constructed at West Side Park. (Michael Urbanec)

Alderman Sarah Mettille updated the rest of the Morris City Council on West Side Park Monday night: The project is running well and running on time.

Mettille said work on the ballfield is ongoing but the concrete is poured behind it, and the skate park is nearly finished beyond a few finishing touches.

West Side park will feature an additional ball diamond, pickleball courts, new playground equipment, bean bag courts, a picnic pavilion, and a completely redesigned skate park. Construction will start after the park closes and should be finished in early 2025.

Morris was awarded a $600,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant back in March 2023 for the upgrades, which totals around $1.7 million with the city’s matching of grant funds and some additional features for the park.

The park is expected to be finished by Spring 2025.