Channahon applies for $400,000 research and planning grant for intermodal project

The Village of Channahon met with ten partners in May to discuss the Chicago Logistics Hub, a Canadian National intermodal project that’s being proposed, and put together a grant application to receive $400,000 for additional research and planning.

Canadian National has not yet submitted its revised traffic studies as requested by Channahon back in January, and there is not yet an application on file for future development.

“With the size and scope of this project, approval and review is required ranging from local jurisdictions all the way to the federal government,” reads an update the village posted on its website. “Information and final details may be slow-coming.”

Channahon met with the Village of Minooka, City of Morris, representatives from Grundy County, 75th District Rep. Jed Davis’ office, 106th District Rep. Jason Bunting’s Office, Sen. Tom Bennett’s office, the Grundy Economic Development Council, IDOT, Ann Schneider Consulting and TranSystems on Wednesday, May 15.

The main topic of discussion was still transportation, and IDOT has held meetings with existing area businesses to discuss entrance consolidation and intersection improvements along Route 6. TranSystems, Channahon’s traffic consultant, has analyzed the possibility of creating new roadways and access points, and it will model traffic flows along these hypothetical routes to determine impacts.

Ann Schneider and Associates is confident the group has a competitive application for the grant, which will be used for detailed transportation planning in the area to prepare for development from different projects throughout the region that include the Chicago Logistics Hub.