Morris Cruise Night returns on Saturday night

Morris Cruise Night returns at 6 p.m. Saturday to Downtown Morris, this time benefiting Special Connections of Grundy County.

Founder Herb Wyeth said said there’s some change this year in that the organization now has its own website, https://www.morriscruisenight.com/.

“We have some hype cruises this year and look forward to the season,” Wyeth said. “We should have a record-breaking time.”

50/50 raffle tickets benefitting Special Connections of Grundy County are 6 for $5, or $1 each, and there’s no pre-registration necessary. Cars will enter Washington Street from Illinois Route 47 and pay the $10 entry fee. Those showing their car will receive a bag with a registration form in it along with three 50/50 raffle tickets.

Year’s event features door prizes, a beneficiary choice award, gas card prizes, and a celebrity’s choice award.