Community Pulse: Earn income while making a charitable gift

The Community Foundation of Grundy County has partnered with the National Gift Annuity Foundation to offer Charitable Gift Annuities to our donors.

Gift annuities have been around for almost 200 years. They are one of the most popular of all planned gifts as they are easy to understand and implement and they provide you the donor with a number of benefits—an immediate income tax deduction (if you itemize), a lifetime income for you and/or your spouse or other beneficiary, and payments that are partially tax-free.

A charitable gift annuity is an agreement between one or two donors and us (via the National Gift Annuity Foundation). You transfer assets as a gift to us and, in return, we promise to pay a fixed amount to one or two annuitants for life.

The minimum to start a Charitable Gift Annuity is $20,000 and the minimum age to receive CGA payments is age 55.

Quick facts about Charitable Gift Annuities:

· 52% of all annuitants are female

· average age of annuitants is 79

· annuitants are more likely to include charitable bequests in their estate plans

· 70% of gift annuity contracts are one-life agreements (paying to one person) vs 30% two-life agreements (donor and spouse)

· the average gift annuity size is $98,904

· 63% of nonprofits report donors using gifts of stocks and bonds to fund the charitable gift annuity

The quick facts above and Q&A below are courtesy of the American Council of Gift Annuities (2022).

What is a charitable gift annuity?

A charitable gift annuity is a way you can make a gift to your favorite charity and receive fixed payments for life in return. The payments can begin immediately or can be deferred to a future date that you choose. You may also establish a gift annuity for someone else; however, the total number of annuitants associated with any one gift cannot exceed two. The terms of the arrangement are set forth in a contract signed by you and the charity. The arrangement terminates on the death of the annuitant(s), at which point the charity uses the remaining funds on its mission.

Who establishes gift annuities?

Most gift annuity donors are retired, want to increase their cash flow, seek the security of fixed payments that will not vary, and would like to save taxes. A charitable gift annuity might be appealing in the following circumstances:

· The interest rate on a CD or other fixed-income investment is low and you would like to increase your cash flow.

· You own appreciated stock or mutual fund shares, have considered selling some of the shares and reinvesting the proceeds to generate more income, but don’t want to pay tax on the capital gain.

· You would like fixed payments that are unaffected by interest rates and stock prices and which you cannot outlive.

· You want to assure the continuation of payments to a loved one without the delay of probate proceedings and in a tax-efficient manner.

How is the amount of the annuity determined?

· The payments under a gift annuity contract vary by the age of the annuitant—generally speaking, the older the annuitant, the higher the rate. Most charities offer rates established by the American Council on Gift Annuities (ACGA). The rates established by the ACGA are designed to balance an attractive payment stream for the annuitant with a good gift for the charity.

· Charitable gift annuity rates are lower than those offered by insurance companies. If you want to maximize the amount of income you will receive over your lifetime, you might be better off purchasing a commercial annuity. But if you would like to make a charitable gift, receive an income tax deduction while also receiving fixed payments for life, a gift annuity might be a great fit for you.

What tax benefits are associated with gift annuities?

· If you itemize your deductions, you can claim a federal income tax charitable deduction for a portion of the amount transferred to the charity in exchange for a gift annuity. The deduction is equal to the amount of the contribution less the present value of the payments that will be made to the annuitant(s). The present value of the payments is determined using life expectancy tables and assumed earnings prescribed by the IRS.

· Charities that offer gift annuities routinely provide illustrations of the benefits of a gift annuity.

How will my payments be taxed?

· If you fund a gift annuity with cash, part of the payments will initially be taxed as ordinary income and part will initially be considered tax-free. If you fund the gift annuity with appreciated securities or real estate owned more than one year, part of the payments will be taxed as ordinary income, part as capital gain, and part may be tax-free. In most instances, the payments will eventually be taxed as ordinary income.

· The charity that issues the annuity will send a Form 1099-R to the annuitant each year. This form will specify how the payments should be reported for income tax purposes. For details regarding the taxation of gift annuity payments, it is wise to consult with representatives of the charity as well as your financial advisors.

To get started, you can request an illustration of your specific scenario by completing a form on our website at https://cfgrundycounty.com/charitable-gift-annuity-illustration-request-form/

A fund at the Community Foundation will be the ultimate recipient of the balance of your CGA, so you can choose an existing fund or create a new one of your own design.

As always, we are here to answer your questions and to make the process as easy as possible. We look forward to talking with you!

Julianne Buck is the Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Grundy County, located at 520 W. Illinois Avenue in the historic Coleman Hardware Building in Morris. Their phone is 815-941-0852 and her email is julie@cfgrundycounty.com.