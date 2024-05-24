Next generation of nurses welcomed in GAVC pinning ceremony Wednesday

The Grundy Area Vocational Center's Class of 2024 CNAs take their pledge Wednesday night during the pinning ceremony held in the Coal City High School auditorium. (Photo provided by Jennifer Shell)

The newest generation of nurses received their pins from their loved ones Wednesday night at the Coal City High School Auditorium as the Grundy Area Vocational Center celebrated its newly graduated CNAs.

Jennifer Shell, the Program Director and Lead Instructor for the GAVC’s health occupations program, said the night marks a significant milestone in the lives of students as they transition from the classroom to the healthcare field. She said pinning is a solemn occasion that dates as far back as the 12th century, when Knights Hospitallers were honored with a Maltese pin for caring for injured soldiers. In 1860, Florence Nightingale was honored with a red cross pin for her brave nursing work during the Crimean War.

A class of nurses from the Bellevue Hospital School of Nursing were the first to be pinned upon graduation in 1880.

“So, Class of 2024, this is your time,” Shell said. “It’s an occasion to honor you. Not only that, but for successful completion of the first and major part of your education as professional CNAs.”

The students stood and faced their families and friends in attendance and received applause for their dedication.

“Remember the values that have been instilled in you throughout this journey,” Shell said. “Integrity, empathy, and a commitment to excellence. Your role as certified nursing assistants carries immense responsibilities, but it also offers immeasurable opportunities to make a positive difference in the lives of so many people. As you stand on this threshold of this new chapter, know that your journey as a CNA is not just about acquiring skills, but also about embracing a calling to serve, to care and to make a positive difference in the lives of so many.”

Morris Mayor Chris Brown, whose daughter, Morgan, went through the same program, congratulated the students on their achievements.

“The world needs you and your passions, and this marks the end of one journey of knowledge and marks the beginning of what promises to be a life time of gleaning knowledge and an even greater understanding of your field and the importance of it,” Brown said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that the Grundy Area Vocational Center of Morris High School has imparted you the basic fundamentals of patient care, both in theory and in practice.”

Nathan Debold, of Minooka, receives his pin from his mother. (Michael Urbanec)

Brown said he understands how difficult it can be for people to perform at their best day in and day out, and he said it’s important for these new nurses to take care of themselves.

“You will have a unique perspective and understanding how precious life and good health is to all of us,” Brown said. “Always remember that you are making a difference every day in someone’s life. They may remember your care for a day, or a week, or even a lifetime. This is an immense privilege.”

The Grundy Area Vocational Center CNA Class of 2024 consists of Cadence Acosta, Jacqueline Aguilera, Connor Ahearn, Kedzie Auwerda, Hailey Bartels, Isabella Baxter, Derek Berglund, Ada Binns, Julia Borgstrom, Makenna Boyle, Joaquin Bridges, Kaleigh Brissa, Madison Buck-Nowman, Abigail Burke, Melissa Bustos, Alex Cimarolli, Riley Clements, Korbyn Crist, Mackenzie Croxton, Nathan DeBold, Emma Deitz, Delilah Demaso, Reese Dooley, Brianna Doyle, Karson Dransfeldt, Macie Ferguson, Kiley Francisco, Aaliyah Frazier, Jazlin Gonzalez, Alexander Grady, Alyssa Hallam, Tyler Haymes, Hannah Herman, Nataly Herrera, Jacob Hokanson, Joshua Huddlestun, Addison Hunter, Kaci Jackson, Keira Janosz, Autumn Keltner, Addison Kneller, Kora Kotowski, Ava Kowynia, Jacob Kuziel, Hannah Larkin, Katelyn Latta, Culan Lindemuth, Arianna Loucks, Audrey Lueshen, Ely Maldonado, Jake Mann, Eu Nyah Massey, Gianna Mathis, Kaely McCann, Aniya McDaniel, Kaylin McGinnis, Kaylah Meyers, Ayana Miller, Brenna Mills, Kayla Miranda, Lilyann Pelletier, Sara Perez-Cuatlacuatl, Andrea Perez, Gwyneth Pfeifer, Taylin Phillips, Pricilla Pierce, Marleyna Price, Lluvia Pulido, David Rabe, Shirley Ralls, Savannah Raymer, Angela Sallese, Noelani Schomig, Hannah Schultz, Macy Shell, Sophia Sitar, Kirstyn Skaggs, Megan Slavicek, Ella Smith, Makenna Socha, Ava Stanley, Naomi Rodriguez, Nina Tayor, Samual Tramutolo, Nakaiyah Tucker, Brandy Valencia-Farias, Paityn Valentine, Calleigh VandeWerken, Isabella Velazquez, Abby Viano, Madelyn Wakefield, Ashley Whalen, Madison Wilson.