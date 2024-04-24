IDNR handling case of man shot outside Seneca

The Seneca Police Department was dispatched to its own parking lot at 7:16 a.m. Tuesday for a victim of gunshot wounds that was on their way to the department.

According to a Tuesday news release, officers met with a victim who had sustained injuries. They were treated at the scene by paramedics, and later taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Seneca Police sad that the person who drove the victim to the department was involved, and the incident took place in the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is handling the investigation of this incident, and no foul play is expected.

There is no threat to the safety of the public.