Bridge over I-80 on E. 30th Road, North La Salle Road closed after failing inspection

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that the bridge over Interstate 80 on East 30th Road and North La Salle Road at the Grundy and La Salle Counties line two miles west of the Seneca interchange will be closed after it failed inspection.

IDOT inspected the bridge Thursday and found several beam ends were no longer making full contact on the pier bearings, and this closure is necessary to allow temporary repairs to be done so the bridge can be reopened. Work is expected to take no more than seven days.

Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through this area, and be prepared for slow or stopped traffic. Use alternate routes when possible, and drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

