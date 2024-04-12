Grundy County Board approves raise for coroner, circuit clerk positions

The Grundy County Board approved salary increases of 9.1% for FY2025 and then 4% increases in each year following until FY2028 for the county’s coroner and circuit clerk positions.

Coroner John Callahan and Circuit Clerk Corri Trotter are running unopposed in the November election, and will have salaries of $96,000 starting Dec. 1, 2024. By the end of their term, salaries will have reached 106,000.

County Administrator Mary Kucharz said the 9.1% increase for FY2025 is a one year adjustment to keep salaries in line with the 5% raise all non-union county employees received earlier this year.

Kucharz said every county is going through the same process of setting these salaries for the next four years, as it has to be done before the next election.