Odell man dies in industrial incident at Narvick Cement in Morris

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said a 44-year-old Odell man, Cory Umgelder, died Wednesday morning in an accident at the Narvick Cement Plant, 755 U.S. 6, Morris.

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said a 44-year-old Odell man, Cory Umgelder, died Wednesday morning in an accident at the Narvick Cement Plant, 755 Route 6, Morris.

Umgelder was one of two men working at the time, and the coroner said both men were together at the time of the incident.

“It appears a large fin that is attached to a shaft was binding at the base of a large drum,” the coroner said Wednesday in a news release. “While attempting to free up the fin and shaft, the unit broke free, knocking one worker to the base of the drum.”

Umgelder was pronounced dead at 9:26 a.m.

The Morris Fire Department pulled Umgelder from the confined space and administered lifesaving measures before taking him to Morris Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.