Family of woman fatally shot by Morris police files lawsuit against officers, city

The family of Alivia Schwab is suing Morris Police Officers Nicholas Pampinella and Casie Price and the city of Morris after police fatally shot Schwab on Friday, Sept. 29, during the response to a 911 call made by Schwab’s therapist.

The lawsuit, brought through the Law Offices of Jeffrey J. Neslund in Chicago, seeks compensatory damages, punitive damages against Pampinella, Price and the city of Morris, and attorneys’ fees.

The Schwab family seeks recourse on four counts: A violation of 42 U.S.C. 1983, a civil action for deprivation of rights, wrongful death, a survival claim, and indemnification.

The lawsuit acknowledges Schwab’s history of mental illness in outlining the events of Sept. 29 and those that led up to the incident. Schwab was released from Bourbonnais Terrace Mental Health Facility on Sept. 20.

Officers received a 911 call from a counselor working with Schwab, who said Schwab was suicidal and threatening to harm herself with a knife. The Morris Police Department sent Officers Pampineela and Price to Schwab’s home in the apartments on Anne Lane with the knowledge that she was threatening to harm herself.

Body camera footage obtained by the Morris Herald-News in a Freedom of Information Act request shows that Pampinella and Price approached Schwab, who stood on the front step in front of the entrance to her apartment building holding a knife in her left hand and a phone to her ear in her right. Schwab was on the phone with her therapist.

The body camera footage shows Pampinella telling Price to prepare her taser weapon on their approach, and Schwab continues approaching the officers. Schwab moves slowly at first but speeds up toward Pampinella after he yells to Price to use her taser. The video shows while Price searches for her taser and pulls it out, Schwab runs forward, and Pampinella fires four times, hitting Schawb three times.

Price was in the process of aiming her taser when Pampinella shot Schwab.

The body camera footage shows officers then handcuffed Schwab, and Pampinella meets with another officer who sends him to his car. Schwab was told to stop moving several times by both Price and Pampinella, and she did not heed their requests, instead moving forward with her knife held facing downward, as seen on the video footage.

Morris Police Chief Alicia Steffes, in a statement attached to the body camera footage, referred to this as a stabbing grip.

Also obtained in the Freedom of Information Act request was the audio from the 911 call. The caller requested an ambulance and said Schwab was threatening to cut herself with the knife, and she also told the 911 operator that Schwab recently transitioned back into the community from a mental health facility. It was believed at the time the call was made that Schwab had already cut herself.

The person on the phone with Schwab can be heard in the background of the 911 caller’s call to the dispatcher repeating Schwab’s name and asking if she’s still there.

“I do have four officers there with her now,” the dispatcher said. “That may be why she’s not answering.”

Grundy County State’s Attorney Russ Baker released a report on Thursday, Nov. 10, finding that Pampinella was justified in his use of force leading to Schwab’s death.

“Alivia L. Schwab was in a psychotic, suicidal state of mind while armed with a nine inch chef’s knife,’ and aggressively attacked police, ignoring all commands to stop and drop the weapon,” Baker’s report reads. “Furthermore, Officer Pampinella’s actions of responding to a 911 call of a suicidal woman armed with a knife, as well as his use of deadly force regarding firing his weapon in the direction of Alivia L. Schwab were legally justifiable given the totality of the circumstances.”

Schwab’s family declined a request for comment, and both the Morris Police Department and the Grundy County State’s Attorney did not return phone calls requesting comments.