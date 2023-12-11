Grundy County Sheriffs, Morris Police arrest man charged with attempted murder in Lockport

Grundy County Sheriffs and the Morris Police Department were able to arrest Christian P. Mikolaitis, 19, of Plainfield on Interstate 80 on Sunday after Mikolaitis fled the scene of a stabbing in Lockport.

The victim, a 23-year-old Lockport resident, met with Mikolaitis to buy narcotics Sunday evening, and they were sitting in Mikolaitis’ car when Mikolaitis attacked the victim, according to a news release from the Lockport Police Department.

Mikolaitis stabbed the 23-year-old 18 times across his body, including injuries to his face, neck, abdomen and legs before he managed to get out of the vehicle.

Eric Werden, the Deputy Chief of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, said the sheriff’s office received information that Mikolaitis would regularly come to Grundy County, and a deputy spotted his vehicle in the area of Pine Bluff Road, near Pine Meadow south of the Illinois River. Mikolaitis fled when he saw flashing lights, heading north to the northeastern part of Grundy County near Minooka on Interstate 80, traveling upwards of 140 miles per hour.

“Our cars couldn’t keep up with him,” Werden said. “But they ended up finding him at a rest area and they were able to arrest him.”

Lockport Deputy Chief of Police Ron Huff said in the news release that the victim was still conscious and identified Mikolaitis before being transferred to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox before being transferred to University of Chicago in serious condition. It is believed at this time that his injuries are non-life threatening.

Minooka Police pursued Mikolaitis along with Grundy County and Morris Police, and Mikolaitis was eventually apprehended and transported to Lockport for questioning.

Mikolaitis has been charged with attempted murder, and is currently awaiting a pretrial detention hearing int he Will county Adult Detention Facility. More charges are pending.

“Right now, it’s only attempted murder, but the other police departments are waiting to file charges for other offenses,” Huff said. “We anticipate many more charges.”

Werden said the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office report is not yet finished, so there aren’t any charges filed in Grundy County yet. It’s possible charges of fleeing and eluding police could be added.

Although the victim and Mikolaitis knew one another and were involved in a narcotic sale at the time of the incident, Huff said the police believe the incident was unprovoked and “purely an attack.”