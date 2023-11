Morris Community High School is following up its open houses from earlier this month with a survey seeking feedback from the public.

The survey, which can be found at https://www.research.net/r/MorrisCommunityHighSchool, will help the school board decide how to proceed.

Superintendent Craig Ortiz said the next step is gather feedback from the people who weren’t able to attend an open house.

The survey will be open through Nov. 22.