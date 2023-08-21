Minooka man dies following Grundy County crash

A 56-year-old Minooka man died following a traffic crash Saturday night at O’Brien and Minooka roads in Grundy County.

Lucien Pideu Ngalamou, a professor at Lewis University in Romeoville, died from his injuries after he was taken to Morris Hospital, said the Grundy County Coroner’s Office. Ngalamou was coming home from church in Yorkville on Saturday when the crash occurred, the coroner’s office said.

According to preliminary reports, Ngalamou had stopped at a stop sign for the southbound traffic of O’Brien Road. He then proceeded to turn east onto Minooka Road when his vehicle was struck by a westbound vehicle.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department is handling the reconstruction and investigation, along with the coroner’s office.