Just a thought ... Does the world love a clown?

To the Editor:
Coulrophobia is a fear of clowns, especially circus clowns. Some children and adults dislike clowns and think of them as creepy and scary for various reasons. Many people welcome the fun-loving pranksters along with their jokes and follies in order to get a laugh or smile. The clown’s face can be boldly painted with huge eyes and a protruding nose shadowing over their extra-large painted mouths that give a meaningful expression to their audience.
Clowns spread goodwill and have visited many children in hospitals to quell their anxiety and sadness. The clown often gives a balloon and plenty of cheerfulness through the buffoonery that they know so well will bring about a hearty laugh and can chase away the blues. Clowns bring cheer and entertainment at birthday parties or eventful get-togethers.
Clown schools do exist. Some theater colleges have majors that have clowns in mind.
Sometimes acting like a clown without wearing a clown suit or having a painted face could be fun, good for one’s spirit and spread some joy, couldn’t it? There is such a thing as “a class clown,” isn’t there? Who didn’t laugh at a class clown?
Many thanks to clowns!
Linda Alexandra
Wauconda