Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital achieves third Magnet Recognition

BARRINGTON – Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital recently attained its third Magnet recognition, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes health care organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.

This credential is the highest honor and gold standard for professional nursing practice, and it puts Advocate Good Shepherd in an elite group. Just 9% of U.S. health care organizations have achieved Magnet recognition, and only 2% have been Magnet recognized three times or more.

Advocate Good Shepherd was initially Magnet-recognized in 2013 and received redesignation in 2018.

“This third Magnet recognition is an incredible honor and reflects Advocate Good Shepherd’s unwavering commitment to nursing excellence and our culture of collaboration, enhancing the health and wellbeing of our patients,” said Mary Roesch, chief nursing officer at Advocate Good Shepherd. “This achievement underscores our nurses’ dedication to our patients and to practicing at the highest level of our profession alongside our doctors and teammates.”

In addition to redesignation Advocate Good Shepherd was awarded nine exemplars, which are specific top-tier practices by the nursing team. Exemplars included recognition for nurse satisfaction, responsiveness to and careful listening to patients.

Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as

• Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information

• Improved patient outcomes with lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates

• Higher job satisfaction and retention among nurses

“This Magnet redesignation recognizes the skill, dedication and expertise of our Advocate Good Shepherd nurses and the excellence our patients can expect from our entire team,” said Karen Lambert, president at Advocate Good Shepherd. “We’re so proud to bring this high level of care to our community, and I especially want to celebrate our nurses, whose work empowers our patients to live well.”