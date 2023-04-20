Fulton Grace Realty opens office in Gurnee

GURNEE – Fulton Grace Realty announced the opening of its newest office at 5101 Washington St., Suite 24, in Gurnee.

A grand opening celebration will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. April 27, including food, drinks and tours of the new space.

“We are absolutely thrilled to expand into northern Illinois and Wisconsin with industry veteran Alex Attiah leading the charge,” said T.J. Rubin, founder and managing broker of Fulton Grace.

Fulton Grace now has six offices in Illinois, giving people more access to its award-winning services, according to a news release.

“I could not be more excited to join Fulton Grace and help spearhead their expansion to northern Illinois and Wisconsin,” said managing broker Attiah, who has been with Fulton Grace since 2022.

Fulton Grace is a full-service brokerage firm that provides sales, leasing and property management for individuals and businesses, according to the release.