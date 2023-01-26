Clucker’s Charcoal Chicken to close Libertyville location

LIBERTYVILLE – Clucker’s Charcoal Chicken announced that as part of its strategic plan the company will close its Libertyville location.

The Libertyville location will close Jan. 29.

Clucker’s has been a staple in Libertyville since it opened its doors at 536 N. Milwaukee Ave. in early 2015.

“We have been a part of the Libertyville area for eight wonderful years and are grateful for the relationships we’ve built,” said Deb Merdinger, who co-owns Clucker’s Charcoal Chicken with husband Reed Merdinger. “While the decision to close was not easy, we are moving forward and aligning resources with our other locations while we pursue a new aspect of our business.”

The company will focus on catering while continuing operations at its full-service restaurant in Highwood and Clucker’s TO GO in Wilmette. Libertyville staff members will have the opportunity to continue employment at those locations. Gift cards from all Clucker’s locations will be accepted.

For locations, hours and menus, visit www.cluckerscharcoalchicken.com.